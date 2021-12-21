Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without dance and music. A perfect opportunity to let loose and forget all worries, people are often seen dancing excitedly at weddings. These days, brides and grooms take the lead and make grand entries at their wedding venues by putting up memorable dance performances. After all, it’s the most special day of their lives! In one such video, a couple stole the show with their amazing dance on Bollywood song Say Shava Shava.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Thrashed by Bride's Family For Demanding Rs 10 Lakh in Dowry Before Nikah

In the video, the bride identified as Pragya and the groom named Anant, set new couple goals as they dance joyfully with synchronized moves to the famous song from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. While Pragya was dressed in a pink lehenga, Anant wore a black tuxedo. Throughout the dance, the couple couldn’t get their eyes off each other and their chemistry is worth watching.

An Instagram page called Vaivahik Wedding shared the video and wrote, ”Their Chemistry is Everything.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with over 7000 likes. People absolutely love the dance and chemistry of the couple. ”So beautiful,” wrote one user, while others showered love on the couple through love and fire emojis in the comments section.