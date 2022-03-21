If an ex-lover of either the bride or groom shows up on their wedding day to try and break them up, it would obviously be a very uncomfortable situation for the guest to witness. But add an Indian wedding to that situation along with a man who almost seems drunk and is dramatically yelling Bollywood-type dialogues – that might be entertaining to watch. And netizens agree as this viral video left them in splits.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Groom's Excited Reaction on Seeing His Bride Will Leave You Amused | Watch

The video posted on Instagram shows a man being hysterical about Kajal – her apparent lover who is marrying someone else. While it is not clear whether the video is scripted or not (It may as well be), it sure is hilarious.

Right before their jaimala ceremony, the man in a white shirt shows up at the wedding and goes up to the stage to try and get Kajal back. He beats his chest in a dramatic manner and confesses his love in front of the groom and all the wedding guests.

“Tum, iss sabka parvah mat karo. Iss samaj ka parvah mat karo. Main tumse sacha pyaar kiya hun Kajal,” he is seen shouting at the bride.

He then asks the bride to tell everyone that she loves him too. “Tum sahi bolo Kajal. Tum sahi bolo. Main tumse bohot pyaar karta hun. Tum bolo, tum mujhse pyaar karti ho na?”

While the groom was straight-faced and didn’t know how to react to the situation, the bride responded to the man saying she doesn’t even know him and ended up breaking his heart. “Main tumhe jaanti bhi nahi aur pyaar ka baat toh dur hai. Chale jao yaha se,” she says.

Watch the viral video below: