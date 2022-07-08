Bride Groom Video: Indian weddings are beautiful, colourful, full of love and laughter. For the bride and groom, it’s the biggest and happiest day of their lives. So the fun and games part of Indian weddings make it an even happier occasion. An adorable video from a Punjabi wedding is going viral where one of groom’s friends could be seen teasing him by trying to take away the bride from him.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Famous Paintings Hidden in Mehendi Instead of Groom's Name, Netizens Love It

The video was shared on Instagram reels by the page 'bridal_lehenga_designn' and has gone viral with over 210k views along with 30k likes. The reel shows the bride and groom standing on the stage together before their jaimala ceremony is about to begin. A man comes near the stage and hold the bride's hand while the groom is holding her other hand. He teasingly pulls the bride's hand to take her with him but the groom pulls her back towards him.

The bride laughs as this tug of war continues but then the groom uses a romantic trick to get out of it. He picks up the bride and takes her away from the man on the stage. This moment between the couple is cutest thing ever. The song 'Tenu leke main javanga' from the Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer film Salaam-E-Ishq could be heard over the video.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

Wasn’t that so romantic and cute?!