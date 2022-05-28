Bride Groom Video: Indian weddings are full of traditions, music, dance, delicious food, and just a lot of fun. The marriage ceremony in Punjabi weddings begins with exchanging jaimalas on the stage. During this ceremony, the bride and groom sometimes playfully tease each other by dodging the jaimala but eventually exchange them happily.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Trousers Slips Down During Jaimala Ceremony, Bride Can't Stop Laughing | Watch

In this video going viral on Instagram, you see a bride and a groom having fun dodging jaimalas on the stage. The couple is wearing matching red and golden traditional outfits. As the ceremony begins, the bride jokingly nods her head saying no she won’t wear the jaimala as the groom hold it to put it around her neck. Also Read - Viral Video: Bindaas Bride Rides a Scooter Before Wedding, Swag Impresses The Internet | Watch

The groom then sits down on the sofa to wait for the bride to say yes. But when he sees that it isn’t working, he comes up with a new trick. The trick is to melt her heart and bend in front of her, offer her the most romantic proposal and request the bride to finally accept the jaimala. This romantic gesture worked so well that the bride joined the groom on her knees and bent her neck so he can put the jaimala around it. Also Read - Viral Video: Panditji Asks Bride and Groom to Run While Taking Pheras As Its Late. Watch

Watch the viral video below

