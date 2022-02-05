Many videos have gone viral recently where bride and groom can be seen making amazing and unique entries at their weddings and marriage functions. Another such video has gone viral where a groom can be seen doing a surprise entry performance for his bride at what looks like their sagan function. The groom and his squad chose the famous shadi song ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’ by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik from the hit Bollywood romcom Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Shah Rukh Khan.Also Read - Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Throws Garland At Her During Varmala Ceremony

The video was posted on Instagram by ‘weddingzworld’ with the following caption: “Groom Madhuu Sudan Arora welcoming the bride Saloni Dhawan with his squad Rishu Arora on the OG song loved by all of us !!” Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Friend Falls Over Him on Wedding Stage, What Happens Next | Watch

In the video, the bride and the groom’s side are standing face to face with each other. While the groom and his sisters dance to the famous K2H2 song, the bride smiles and watches their performance. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Takes JCB Ride to Reach Wedding Venue Amid Heavy Snowfall In Shimla | Watch

Watch the viral video below: