Viral Video Today: Bride Groom Video: Indian weddings are beautiful, colourful, full of love and laughter. For the bride and groom, it's the biggest and happiest day of their lives. So the fun and games part of Indian weddings make it an even happier occasion. An adorable video from a Punjabi wedding is going viral where the groom is playing a game where he is blindfolded and asked to find his bride among a crowd of women.

The video was shared on Instagram reels by the page 'weddingbazaarofficial' and has gone viral with thousands of views and likes. The reel shows the groom's eyes being covered by a pink cloth while women spin him around. The groom then touches every woman's hands in the group to find his bride. He guesses that it's not his future wife by feeling their hands.

At one point, his brother-in-law also joins in and gives him his hands, the groom quickly realises it's a man and gets away from him, earning laughter from the crowd. Finally, the groom holds the bride's hands and sure enough, he can immediately tell it's the love of his life, without even seeing her. After finding her, they share an adorable moment as they hug and people cheer for the groom who managed to find the bride.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that so cute?