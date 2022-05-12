Bride Groom Video: Indian weddings are a lot of fun, especially the little games of ‘joota chhupai’ and ‘dodging the jaimala’. While the bridesmaids always do their fair share of mischief with not letting the groom enter the wedding venue without giving them money or stealing his shoes, the groomsmen can be mischievous sometimes.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Bridesmaid Steals The Show With Her Dance on Chitta Kukkad At Sangeet Function | Watch

A video is going viral that shows the bride and groom on the stage for their jaimala ceremony. They're both dressed in beautiful matching golden and beige outfits. As the bride tries to put the jaimala around the groom's neck, two groomsmen pick up the groom by his legs and put him on their shoulders.

The groom is up so high that the bride can't reach him even by jumping. So the bride comes up with an idea that if the groom is playing hard to get, she'll do the same. Instead of trying to reach up to his neck, the bride goes and sits on the sofa to wait for the groom to come down. This makes the people around burst out in laughter.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘dulhaniyaa’ with the following caption: ‘Bridey ain’t gonna settle for them games. Love how these little moments add up to the fun quotient of a wedding.’ Netizens also thought her reaction was apt and hilarious. The video has received over 10,700 likes

Watch the viral video below:

