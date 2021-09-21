Viral Video: Weddings are just incomplete without crazy dance performance. These days, brides and grooms take the lead and make grand entries at their wedding venues by putting up memorable dance performances. After all, it’s the most special day of their lives! One such bride and groom too wanted to make a grand entry by pulling off some cool dance moves, but failed miserably.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Showcases Cool Dance Moves While Entering Wedding Ceremony, Wins Hearts | Watch

In the video, the happy bride and the groom can be seen holding hands and jumping as they make their way to the dance stage. The groom twirls the bride around, following which she jumps so that the groom can piggyback her. As soon as the groom starts dancing with the bride on his back, his balance gets disturbed and he falls off the dance floor, leaving the guests amused. However, the best thing was that the couple immediately stood up and started dancing and laughing again.

The video was been shared on Instagram by an account named Surprise Love Stories.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surprise Love Storie’s 💘💍 (@surprizhikayeler)

So far, the video has received more more than 2 million views and more than 50 thousand people have liked it. The hilarious video is making people laugh with people bombarding the comments section with laughing out loud emojis.

One user wrote, ”You’re in a formal gown and suit why lift her like a cowboy,” while another commented, ”Sorry but they asked for that.”

