Viral Video: Indian weddings are traditionally multi-day affairs, and involves many ceremonies and rituals steeped in meaning. With India being a land of diverse cultures and religions, there are hundreds of different rituals practiced in different parts of the country. These days, wedding videos are a hit on the internet owing to their funny and relatable content. Every day or the other, hilarious stories of bride and groom go viral on the internet, amusing social media users.Also Read - Bride and Groom Takes a JCB Ride to Reach Wedding Venue, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

One such video shows the bride and groom falling on the ground as they are lifted together during a unique ritual. The video appears to be related to the rituals that take place after the marriage. For the ritual, the bride and groom stand close to each other while a third person lifts both of them together. The bride then throws rice as she is up in the air. However, the person just suddenly leaves, which upsets the balance of the bride and groom and both fall on the ground, as others come to help them. It can be assumed that they didn’t get hurt as relatives and friends present around can be seen applauding and cheering the couple.

The video has been shared on Instagram on a page named official_viralclips.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_viralclips)

The video is making people laugh, with people wondering what ritual it is. The comment section is full of laughter emojis, with people cracking jokes. One user joked, ”Apne india ki hi shadi h hamare yha to aise nhi hota bhai,” while another wrote, ”ye kaha ka culture he bhai.”

Ever seen such a ritual? Let us know!