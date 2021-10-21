Viral Video: What’s a wedding without a little fun and drama? Talking of fun, weddings are just incomplete without dance performances. These days, wedding videos are a hit on the internet owing to their funny and relatable content. Every day or the other, hilarious stories of bride and groom go viral on the internet, amusing social media users. One such video has gone viral showing a newly-wed bride and groom falling on the stage while dancing.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Bride Drives a Car to Wedding Venue, Vibes to Bollywood Song | Watch

The video shows the couple dressed in exquisite wedding attires, slow dancing together on the stage, as the crowd clapped and cheered for them. As they enjoy dancing with each other, they suddenly they fall down on their backs on the stage as the guests screamed and gasped.

“Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not sure I cared. Can’t really blame him with all 5’9 of muscle + Galia Lahav weight. I just know that I had the time of my life, could not stop laughing and poor David was/still is mortified,” wrote the bride in the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇭🇹 MARIE BLANCHARD🇭🇹 (@haitianbeauty25) The video has gone viral, and netizens love the adorable dance. Many also lauded the cute couple for their fun spirit. One user wrote, ” this will be a great memory and story for later years,” while another commented, ”This was the cutest thing, definitely memorable and a great story to tell! You both looked beautiful and that was one wonderful dance with a spectacular ending!” A third wrote, ”Lol at least you can count on him to fall with you.”

.