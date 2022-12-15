Viral Video: Bride And Groom Fight on Stage, Slap And Pull Each Other’s Hair. Watch

Bride Groom Video: While most wedding videos going viral these show heartwarming romantic moments between the bride and groom, their unique entries and entertaining dance performances, this one is…

Bride Groom Video

Bride Groom Video: While most wedding videos going viral these show heartwarming romantic moments between the bride and groom, their unique entries and entertaining dance performances, this one is… well you might not have words to describe it. The video has received more than 3.8 million views within a few days. It shows a bride and groom standing on the stage after their jaimala ceremony just ended. It is time for them to feed each other sweets but to everyone’s shock, they instead give each other tight slaps.

First the bride, who is waiting with a piece of mithai in her hand, gets annoyed that the groom is not paying attention to her and smashes the mithai in his face. She rubs the whole piece of sweet in his face and then the first slap comes from the groom, with animated sounds in the background.

Then the bride slaps him as hard as he did for slapping her. The groom then slaps her again and the bride starts pulling his hair. Both look extremely angry and upset with each other. Meanwhile, the guests don’t know to react and are left just standing there, speechless.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND GROOM HITTING EACH OTHER HERE:

Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony pic.twitter.com/bjypxtJzjt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2022

OMG!