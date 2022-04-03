Bride Groom Video: With an infinite number of weddings that were postponed due to COVID restrictions in India, the wedding season seems to be going on and on now that people are finally being able to get married. During this, we have seen a number of wedding videos that have gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Dance on SRK Songs For Their Romantic and Filmy Entry. Watch

Friends often pull pranks on the husband-and-wife-to-be but this one has left netizens in absolute splits. The video was posted on Instagram by the user ‘brides_special’ and it has so far received over 3,100 likes. The video shows two friends of the bride and groom using a really sneaky and cool way to help get them drunk on their wedding day but in secret. A guy could be seen filling up a syringe from a glass of whiskey. He then takes a small pack of Slice mango juice and injects the alcohol from the syringe into the juice pack. Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride Sets Wedding Stage on Fire With Her Dance on Sukhbir's Taare Gin Gin | Watch

The two friends then go to the bride and groom to help them with refreshments as the photographer follows them. One of the friends first makes the guy drink what he thinks is juice but he soon realises that it has alcohol mixed in it. The groom smiles and the friends help the bride drink from the same ‘juice’ pack. It is not clear whether the bride realised if there was something fishy about the drink but with the amount of alcohol injected into it, she may have known. The friend then winks at the camera at the end of the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Acts Shy as Bride Surprises Him With Dance Performance Before Jaimala Ceremony. Watch

The song Friends Anthem by Rajeev Raja can be heard playing over the video. The lyrics “Tum jaise bewadon ka sahara hai dosto…Yeh dil tumhare pyar ka maara hai dosto” could be heard, which definitely go with the theme of the video.

Watch the viral video below:

Do you want friends like this?