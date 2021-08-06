Viral Video: For many people, marriage is one of the most special moment of their lives and the thought of spending it with someone they love is an absolutely beautiful feeling. One such emotional moment captured in a video has gone viral, and chances are it might make your eyes moist too. In the video, the groom and bride are seen getting emotional on the wedding stage and shedding tears of joy just after the Varmala ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video of Bride & Groom Dancing Merrily at Their Wedding Will Crack You Up | Watch

The video first shows the groom sitting on his knees as the bride garlands him. In the same way, the bride also sits on the ground and the groom makes her wear the garland. Tears welled up in both of their eyes as soon as the ritual was completed. Usually, the bride and her family members can be seen crying during weddings, but in this case, the groom gets emotional first as he wipes his tears after the garland ceremony. Seeing him, the bride’s eyes also got moist.

An Instagram account Witty_Wedding shared the video with the caption, ”Happy tears ❤️ This day was beyond our imagination. The feeling of having him by my side till rest of my life is something I can’t express.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

The couple’s incredibly beautiful reaction is capturing hearts on social media. The video has gone viral with more than 16,000 likes, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable bond. Some commented how lucky they were to have each other, while some said that the couple’s priceless reaction shows how happy they were to get married to each other.

One user wrote, ”Sweetest couple, ” while another commented, ”Mujhe kab milega aisa.”

See some other reactions:

