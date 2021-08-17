Viral Video: When people think of their dream wedding, it usually involves a beautiful and romantic setup with the bride and groom dressed in their best attire. But in recent years, couples have ditched traditional settings and have been exploring offbeat wedding destinations, to celebrate their big day. In one such fairytale wedding, a bride and groom decided to get married on a boat, in middle of the ocean, surrounded by their friends, family and pet dogs.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's 'Zabardast' Dance As She Enters The Wedding Stage is Winning Hearts | Watch

In a video going viral, the bride and groom are seen sitting on a boat and holding each other’s hands, while wearing beachwear. Meanwhile, other guests are also seen siting on similar boats, while witnessing the unique wedding. A total of 3 dogs are also present at the wedding, who are wearing life jackets. An Instagram page dulhaniyaa, shared the video and wrote, ”Wedding amid the ocean? Oh yeah! ”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulhaniyaa.com-Indian Weddings (@dulhaniyaa)

According to the video, friends of the bride and groom had also live streamed this unique wedding for people who could not attend. The video is going viral, and people are loving this quirky idea of a destination wedding.

A similar video had surfaced in India a couple of months back, when a Tamil Nadu couple got married underwater to spread awareness about ocean pollution. In a memorable wedding, software engineers, V Chinnadurai and S Swetha tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai at the crack of dawn. After finishing the initial rituals on the shore, the couple, clad in sari and dhothi, took the boat to a spot 4.5 km off the coast along Neelankarai, to dive and complete the thaali ceremony and exchange garlands.