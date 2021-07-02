Viral Video: Needless to say, Indian weddings are incomplete without music and dance. These days, wedding dance videos are a rage on their internet for their funny and amusing content. With lockdown and Covid curfew in many places across the country, netizens are finding joy in watching such videos. One such old video has resurfaced on the internet in which the groom and bride are seen dancing to a Sapna Chaudhary song. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Forcefully Shoves Ladoo Into Bride's Mouth, People Say 'This is Abuse' | Watch

Surrounded by their family and friends on the dance floor, the bride and groom dance joyfully to Sapna Choudhary’s popular Haryanvi number Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Watch the video here:

Recently, another video of a groom making a Bollywood style entry to his wedding venue went viral and netizens totally loved it. In the video, the groom in his wedding attire can be seen dancing along with his friends and relatives and just by watching the video, one can say that they’re totally enjoying the moment.

The video went viral after it was posted on an Instagram page by a page named “The Wedding Mania” and it was posted with the caption, “Sajanji Ghar Aaye🔥” as the groom along with others can be seen dancing to this song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.