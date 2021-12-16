A video is going viral on social media that has shocked netizens and left them speechless. While kissing at the wedding is a common tradition with Christians, it’s not a common sight at Hindu shadis. But the fact that the bride and groom kissed is not what shocked the internet. It’s because they didn’t stop kissing.Also Read - Air Hostess Bride Leads Her Own Baarat, Rides Horse to Groom's House in Bihar's Gaya | Watch

The bride and groom had just finished the phera ceremony and completed all the rituals, when they were asked to kiss. Little did the guests know that the kiss would soon turn into a makeout session. Even with all their relatives present, the bride and groom didn't shy away from PDA.

While still sitting on the mandap, the groom could be seen grabbing the bride's face. She then moves forward to kiss him properly and starts sliding her arm on his shoulders. They both couldn't stop kissing each other as if for a moment they forgot they are surrounded by people and cameras.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_viralclips)

An Instagram user commented saying, “Haye Rabba”. While another user called the dulha ‘pyasa’ (thirsty). One shocked netizen commented saying, “What the heck.” Here are some of the comments from the post: