A video is going viral on social media where hotel staff dropped the wedding cake at a Christian wedding. But it’s not what it looks like. The hotel staff was actually pulling a prank on the couple. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called ‘she_saidyes’. The video has gone viral with over 2 million views and 151k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Get This Huge Gift From Friends. Their Reaction is Priceless

In the video, the bride and groom could be seen waiting for their tiered wedding cake to arrive. As the staff enters with the cake, it ‘mistakenly’ topples over and falls on the floor. The couple was extremely shocked that the staff dropped their cake but the tried to laugh it off. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Asks Groom Why Are You Getting Married, Her Reaction To His Answer is Adorable

However a few minutes later, the big twist is revealed when staff comes in with the actual wedding. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Later, the couple cut the cake and danced. “Thank God it was a prank!! Almost had us in tears. This sweet couple was so happy & dancing at the end,” the caption of the post said. Also Read - Viral Video: Ex-Boyfriend Crashes Varmala Ceremony, Forcefully Puts Sindoor on Bride's Maang | Watch

Watch the viral video below: