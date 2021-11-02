Viral Video: Weddings are just incomplete without memorable and crazy dance performance. These days, brides and grooms take the lead and make grand entries at their wedding venues by putting up mind-blowing dance performances. After all, it’s the most special day of their lives and they ought to have the most fun.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enjoys Eating Maggi Before Her Wedding, Says 'Let The Dulha Wait' | Watch

One such wedding video is going viral where the bride and groom get down on the DJ dance floor after wedding rituals have been completed. As the viral song ‘In Da Ghetto’ plays, the bride and the groom shake and groove to the music with full energy and enthusiasm, while guests cheer them on. After a few seconds, the groom lifts the bride in a backflip fashion, and loses control for a few seconds. Thankfully, both of them regain their balance, and escape being hurt.

An Instagram page called WedAbout shared the video with the caption, ”What we have to do to witness an energetic bride entry like this? 🔥 Tag a bride-to-be and ask her to enter her wedding like this!”

Shared 4 days ago, the video is going viral and has amassed more than 3400 likes so far, with users loving the couple’s joyful dance. The comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.

