Home

Viral

Bride And Groom Are Performing Wedding Ritual, Monkey Spoils Their Party: Watch

Bride And Groom Are Performing Wedding Ritual, Monkey Spoils Their Party: Watch

A monkey jumps on the head of the groom.

Monkey business?

Viral Video: Any ceremony in the family requires a lot of planning, hard work, and coordination so that it is completed without any hassles. But no matter how hard you try to keep it as perfect as possible, something or the other makes the situation awkward. Marriage is one of those ceremonies for which the entire family starts planning and working much ahead of the designated day. It is especially true for the people of the moment, i.e., the bride and the groom, who want their special day to be a memorable one.

The video we are sharing with you shows the bride and groom sitting opposite each other and they are pouring some grains over each other’s heads. It goes smoothly until a monkey jumps on the head of the groom and runs away after snatching some grains.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⓉⒺⓁⓊⒼⓊ.ⒷⒺⒶⓉⓈ_①_④_③//50k🔵 (@telugu.beats_1_4_3)

That sudden attack must have shocked the two, especially the groom.

But as said, things sometimes don’t go exactly as planned and this is what we have shared with you in this viral video.

But it is up to us how we take these incidents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.