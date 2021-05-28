Viral Video: With Covid still wreaking havoc, several restrictions have been imposed in many states of the country, owing to which marriages are being conducted on a rather small scale. However, some are still going ahead with their wedding plans as scheduled. As you all might know, Hindu weddings are rather lengthy affairs with various rituals and ceremonies that take hours to be executed. Often marriage ceremonies that start at night continue till early in the morning, which might make people feel bored. That’s what happened with a couple who resorted to playing games to pass the time apparently when then the pandit ji was taking a little break. Also Read - 'Arrest Randeep Hooda' Trends on Twitter After His 'Sexist & Casteist' Joke on Mayawati Goes Viral | Watch Video

In the video going viral, the groom and bride are seen sitting at the wedding mandap and playing a bottle flip game wherein one has to flip the bottle and make it land correctly. An Instagram page called NaughtySociety uploaded the video in which the adorable couple are enjoying the game and are also seen talking and smiling. Also Read - Viral Video: Monitor Lizard Spotted Strolling in Waterlogged Kolkata Street After Cyclone Yaas | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Jugaad Wedding: Couple Gets Married on Bridge Connecting Tamil Nadu & Kerala to Escape Covid Restrictions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughty Society (@_naughtysociety)

The video has gone viral with more than 69,000 likes, and many are loving this cute chemistry between the couple, while many made jokes.

One user wrote, ”When two best friends become life partners”, while another jokingly wrote, ”Main to chidiya udd khelungi.”