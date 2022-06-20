Viral Video: Needless to say, paani puris or golgappas are one of the most loved street dishes in India and it’s just difficult to resist them. Often we see, people lining up in queues to eat golgappas. Now, a bride and groom have expressed their utmost love for the sumptuous street dish by gorging on them during their wedding. In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying paani puris just after their varmala ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Dance Floor Suddenly Collapses Taking All Wedding Guests Down With It. Watch

Notably, just after they exchanged garlands, the bride and groom got down from the wedding stage and headed towards the food stall to relish the savoury dish. Both of them started eating golgappas together, given that they might be extremely hungry after the initial rituals. However, the bride struggles to have paani puris because of her nose ring and heavy wedding attire. She somehow holds her nose ring with one hand and puts a golgappa inside her mouth with another.

The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named thebridesofindia with a caption that reads, "But first pani puri!

Tag all the golgappa lovers."

The video has gone viral, and is receiving lots of love from people who found the video relatable. The comment section is full of heart and love emojis. Not only this, netizens are tagging their friends and relatives and saying that they have plans to do the same during their wedding.