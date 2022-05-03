Viral Video: With the wedding season at its peak now, different kinds of funny and interesting pictures and videos from the ceremonies have grabbed a special place on the internet and netizens are totally having a good time watching those. And now, yet another post-wedding video is trending across social media platforms and it shows a bride and groom racing with each other in their wedding attires. The video started going viral after it was shared on Instagram by a user named RK Khan.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Have The Most Unique Jaimala Ceremony in a Balloon Pool | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK Khan RK Khan (@rkkhan6549)

Also Read - Jab Dhoop Rahe Khoob Tez..: School Teacher Gives Tips to Fight The Heatwave in True Filmy Style | Watch

The undated video clip shows the newly-wed bride and groom in their wedding dresses running in the middle of what looks like a village road. A few others can also be seen running along with the bride and groom. Watching the video, one is likely to assume that the bride and groom were running behind a vehicle after it departed leaving them behind. Also Read - Indian-Origin Boy Sings a Patriotic Song on PM Modi's Arrival in Berlin, He Responds Saying 'Waah, Badhiya' | Watch

The viral video has garnered 12.4 million views and thousands of likes and comments. Netizens have shared comments like, “Yarrr betha lo na kyu race lagva rahe ho“, and “Isse kehte hai bhag kar shaadi karna“.