Viral Video: Needless to say, desi weddings are just incomplete without crazy dance performance. Gone are the days when the couple would just sit quietly on the stage when others would perform. These days, brides and grooms take the lead by putting up memorable dance performances. After all, it’s the most special day of their lives and they got to enjoy it in the best possible way. In one such video, the groom and bride set the dance stage on fire with their rocking performance on Govinda’s song Tumsa Koi Pyaara. Throughout the dance, the couple couldn’t get their eyes off each other and their chemistry is worth watching. While the bride was dressed in a beautiful lehenga, the groom wore a black tuxedo.Also Read - Viral Video: Boys in Wigs Dance To Kahi Aag Lage From Taal, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

“Jodi is truly ‘made for each other,” Dipanshu Kabra shared the video with this caption.

Watch the video here:

People loved the dance performance, with many saying that the bride and groom are made for each other. Many showered love on the couple through love and fire emojis in the comments section. Shared 3 days ago, the video is going viral and has amassed around 659K views and 1625 shares so far. One user commented, “Good performance . Jodi no1.”

Good performance .

Jodi no1 https://t.co/Xadx5Vur3r — Akhilesh Kumar (@Akhiles56675076) July 10, 2022

Seriously Mind Blowing 🔥 https://t.co/GpS9fV5L0h — Pankj Garwa 🌱 (@GarwaPankj) July 9, 2022

When your family converts your love into marriage. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/czHVGMAI69 — Shreyansh (@shreyansh_0120) July 9, 2022

Waah ! Wishing them all the happiness. https://t.co/BzCKmDKARo — Janmejay Mallick (@JanmejayMallic3) July 9, 2022

Now that’s what a call a soulmate ❤️ #GodBlessThem https://t.co/oCPiqQ1jZR — Akbar अकबर اکبر (@Being_Akbar) July 9, 2022

How sweet!