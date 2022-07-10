Bride Groom Video: The internet has a plethora of wedding videos, from dance performances to the bride’s entry. Indian weddings are full of fun, love, colours, music, traditions and laughter. Sometimes we come across unique moments from a shadi that goes crazy viral. One such video has surfaced where a bride can be seen of convincing her groom to accept all her wishes in a hatke way.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Lover Marries Her In Front Of Groom With Jaimala and Sindoor. Watch

The video was uploaded by the page 'wedlock_photography_assam' and it has received over 1.8 million likes. The clip shows the bride surrounded the groom, friends and family. She then asks the groom to sign a special contract printed on a massive sheet that included promises that the groom has to keep after getting married.

The contract is a list of certain conditions that the groom has to fulfil to keep the bride happy. The first condition is that they can only one pizza a month. The next conditions are that house food will always be a yes and late-night parties are allowed but only with the bride.

After completing the varmala ritual, the bride made the groom sign this special contract which mentioned sweet things that the bride wants as a part of their future. The other promises included taking the bride for shopping every 15 days and taking good pictures of her at parties. Another condition in the contract mentions that the groom has to make breakfast on Sundays.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received a lot of love from netizens who were amused to see the interesting wedding contract. An Instagram user commented on the video saying, “Banta h yr itna to uski khuwaish h”. Another user said that some conditions were right, but others weren’t.