Bride Groom Video: Professional stunt doubles Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr exited their wedding in the coolest, or shall we say the hottest, way ever. Their dramatic exit from their wedding reception included staging a stunt where they set themselves on fire.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride Goes on a Starbucks Run Before Wedding, Sips Coffee While Driving. Watch

The video of their stunt originally went viral on TikTok after it was posted by their DJ and wedding photographer Russ Powell. The DJ also shared the video on his Instagram with the following caption: “Ambyr and Gabe’s grand *exit makes sparklers look boring”. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enters With Swag, Wearing Kala Chashma and Dancing to Salaam-E-Ishq. Watch

The clip showed the bride Ambyr brandishing a flaming bouquet of flowers that quickly spread over the back of her back and the groom’s back. After this, the fiery couple walked while waving to the guests who can be heard cheering. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Tries to Dodge Jaimala, Bride Reacts in The Funniest Way. Watch

The newlyweds remained calm throughout the stunt and eventually reached a point where they both kneel to the ground, allowing two men with fire extinguishers to put the flames out. The two met each other while working as stunt people on the set of Hollywood films.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Wedding DJ (@djrusspowell)

Disclaimer: Please do not try this stunt at home. The bride and groom are trained professionals and took necessary precautions.