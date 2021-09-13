Viral Video: Many Hindu weddings have a ritual where the bride is supposed to touch the groom’s feet after the pheras. However, many deem this ritual as sexist and wonder why it is only the woman who has to bow down before her husband. But, times are changing and many couples are now tweaking this age-old ritual in their own style. One such video of a couple has gone viral for setting a perfect example of an equal marriage and mutual respect as both of them touch each other’s feet.Also Read - Viral Video: Football Fans Use American Flag to Save a Falling Cat at US Stadium | Watch

In the video going viral, it can be seen that the bride and groom got married in a temple. After the marriage was conducted, the bride starts touching the groom’s feet but he refuses. The groom then bows down and starts touching the bride’s feet, to her utter surprise. The video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named Piyush Avchar.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Avchar (@mr_robin_hudd)

This video has been liked by more than 20 lakh people, while it has been viewed about 10 lakh times. One user wrote, ”U both look so cute😍 best of luck for ur future,” while another commented, ”Kya baat hai.” Others appreciated the couple and poured love and heart emojis. Many applauded the couple for showing respect towards each other.

See other reactions:

What do you think?