A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a fancy wedding entry resulted in an epic fail. Gone are the days when ‘wedding entries’ or stages weren’t a huge affair, just a simple song in the background as bride walks in instead of flying in with the groom waiting for her on a normal stage. You might have seen revolving stages for the jai mala ceremony or couples sitting on hovering objects like a moon on a harness. Well, this couple tried something different. However, their ‘attempt’ at a unique entry turned into a disaster shortly.Also Read - Forget Free Ka Khaana! Bride Asks Guests to Pay Rs 7370 For Food at Wedding & We've Lost Our Appetite

In the video uploaded on Instagram, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on fancy swing-like platform that is hovering over a table. Guests could be seen looking up as the couple made their ‘grand entrance’. But, as the couple was not supported by a harness, only their swing was, they lost their balance and the swing swat tilted forwards, making them fall on the table. While netizens had a good laugh on watching the video, we hope that the couple wasn’t injured in the incident. Also Read - Qubool...Nahi Hai: Bride Says No to Groom Who Chose Alcohol Over Sobriety, Calls off Wedding!

Watch the viral video below: