An adorable video is going viral on social media which shows the bride and groom sharing a heartwarming moment right before their wedding. The video was posted on Instagram a day ago by the user 'witty_wedding' with the following caption: "Well, the bride just couldn't wait to see her groom". It has now gone viral with thousands of views and likes.

The video shows a bride, dressed in a beautiful red lehenga, standing near the window. The bride couldn't wait to see her future husband so she ran to the window when the baraat arrived. She is then seen dancing while looking down at her groom from the window. The groom, dressed in a sherwani and sitting on a horse, is also dancing while looking lovingly up at his future wife. The hit shadi song Chal Pyar Karegi by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik can be heard playing in the background.

Netizens found the couple adorable and said that they look like they really love each other.

Watch the viral video below: