Viral Video: Everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day. After all, it's one of the most special day in one's life and couples go all the way to ensure that their wedding dress is nothing but elegant and impressive. However, times are changing and couples are now opting for unique yet comfortable clothing instead of heavy and cliched attires. In one such wedding reception, a couple chose to so something unconventional and decided to ditch the traditional wedding clothes.

The newly-wed bride and groom have gone viral after they turned up to their reception in tracksuits, so they could dance the night away. In the video, the groom is seen wearing black sweat suit with black sneakers, while the bride dons white track suit pants, white crop top paired with a white veil and white trainers.

Wild Wood Films, Sarah Gonzalez’s Instagram page, posted a reel of the couple dancing at their reception and wrote, ”When you roll up to your wedding reception like… 🤟🏻 I love when couples say screw tradition and find unique and fun ways to show their personalities on their wedding day and start new trends of their own! I predict sweat suits will be an up and coming trend this year and I am HERE FOR IT 🤟🏻”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elopement Videographer (@wildwoodfilms)

The video has gone viral, and many loved this concept of comfortable clothing during weddings, hoping that the trend catches on. However, many others said that it would be foolish to spend money on an expensive wedding dress and not even wear it the entire day. Others said they want to feel special on their wedding day and a sweat-suit would not justify that.

One user wrote, ”Omg I hope this trend catches,” while another commented, ”I like this but I feel I cant justify it if I I’m gonna spend SO much money on a dress and then don’t ever were it for a full day.” A third said, ”It’s a no for me on this trend. All your guests are in fancy clothes but here you are in sweats. It’s inconsiderate to me.”