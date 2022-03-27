Bride Groom Video: With an infinite number of weddings that were postponed due to COVID restrictions in India, the wedding season seems to be going on and on now that people are finally being able to get married. During this, we have seen a number of wedding videos that have gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Lover Shows Up At Wedding, Shouts Maine Sacha Pyaar Kiya Hai Kajal. Watch

Another one of those videos is going viral where the bride erupts into a surprise dance performance. The bride happens to be Anshul Chauhan, the Bollywood actress who has starred in movies like Zero (2018), Bicchoo Ka Khel (2020), and Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2017). The video was posted on Instagram by the page 'witty_wedding' and has received over 5,500 likes. The song the bride chose was Aila Re Aillaa by Daler Mehndi from the film Sooryavanshi.

The video starts with the bride and groom on stage before the jaimala ceremony is about to start. The bride Anshul then surprises her groom Ateet by dancing on Rang Chada Hai. She was looking beautiful in a magenta lehenga while the groom looked amazing in a beige sherwani. The groom looks like he didn't see the surprise coming. He could be seen acting shy and blushing as the bride confidently grooved to the peppy song.

Watch the viral video below: