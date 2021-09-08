Viral Video: Indian weddings are just incomplete without some thumkas and fun dance performances. Usually, it is the couple’s family and friends who light up the function with their dance numbers, but nowadays brides and grooms too make sure to let loose and enjoy the festivities. One such video is going viral which shows the bride and groom stealing the show with their energetic bhangra moves just before the varmala ceremony is to begin.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Bride Dances With Her Mother Before The Wedding, People Call it Cute | Watch

The video shows the groom dancing his heart out on Bhangra beats as other dancers join him. At first, the bride seems a little shy but after watching the groom dance with full vigour and enthusiasm, she also lets loose and joins him. After the dance, the couple exchange garlands during the varmala ceremony and are joined by their friends and relatives on the stage. Even people standing nearby are also seen grooving to the energetic music.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

More than 20 thousand people have seen this viral video and the post ahs received more than 1000 likes. People are loving this fun video and congratulating the bride and groom. Many were also impressed with the grand wedding decorations which exuded a dreamy vibe. One user wrote, ”love this vibe’, while others dropped several red heart emojis.