It's the wedding season and it's been so ever since COVID cases declined and restrictions were eased in the country. The winter season sees more weddings than the other months, especially in Delhi. With so many wedding posts flooding our social media feeds, we've have been seeing a lot of shadi videos and several strange viral videos. One such odd video is going viral on social media where a bride goes to the gym right before her wedding.

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘lbbdelhincr’ recently and it has received more than 2300 likes so far. In the video, a bride is seen dressed in a beautiful orange and red saree with full glam makeup and grajra in her braided hair. As the wedding photographer filmed her, she could be seen lifting some heavy weights. After the dumbells, she moved an exercising machine. Also Read - Angry Bride Sits on Dharna Right Outside Groom's House After He Fails to Show Up for Wedding

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LBB Delhi NCR (@lbbdelhincr)

While it is a strange sight to see a dressed-up bride weightlifting, netizens applauded her and said she represents strength and beauty. Here are some of the comments from the video: