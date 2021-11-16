Viral Video: The wedding season is upon us and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride and her bridesmaids stealing the show with their amazing dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets An Arabic Version & Netizens Are Hooked | Watch

In the video, the bride, dressed in a black and grey lehenga, is seen dancing with her squad to Tesher’s popular song ‘Jalebi Baby’. As they ace the dance steps perfectly, the guests cheer them on and clap for them. The video was shared by Instagram handle called Wedding_Choreographers last month.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM WC (@wedding_choreographers)

The video has gone viral and has amassed 332,532 likes so far, with users loving the bride and her squad’s joyful dance performance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing’.