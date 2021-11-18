Viral Video: The wedding season is here and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride and her bridesmaids stealing the show with their amazing dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Jalebi Baby, Win The Internet | Watch

In the video, the bride, dressed in a powder-blue co-ord set, is seen dancing with her squad to Say Na Say Na from the film Bluffmaster. As they groove to the peppy song with full enerygy and enthusiasm, the guests cheer them on and clap for them. The video was shared by Instagram handle called Israni Photography and it was captioned as, ”Dancing onto love’s favorite tunes!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israni Photography & Films (@israniphotography)

Since being shared on November 5, the video has garnered more than 8900 likes and several comments praising the beautiful dance performance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing’. ”Loved the enthusiasm”, wrote one user.

In a similar video that went viral a few days back, a bride was seen dancing with her squad to Tesher’s popular song ‘Jalebi Baby’.