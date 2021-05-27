Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life. And for many it is. A couple who tied the knot recently is making headlines and going viral on social media. And, if you’re wondering why then let us tell you that they are going viral for all the joy and excitement they shared on their wedding day. A video of the couple where the excited bride kisses the groom as soon as he says ‘qubool hai’ during their wedding ceremony has gone crazily viral on social media. Also Read - Mia Khalifa Gives a 'Shoutout' to Pakistan After Her TikTok Gets Banned Without Any Official Reason

A video of the couple’s wedding ceremony has gone viral after it was posted on Instagram by a page named ‘romantic_cute_prince’ with the caption, “Happiest Wife Ever”. Also Read - Viral Video: Donkey Showers Love And Hugs Little Girl Who Raised It | WATCH

In the video, as soon as the groom says ‘qubool hai’ in front of the wedding guests and a maulvi, the bride almost jumps with joy and screamed “Yay!”. Even though she seems to be hesitating for a moment, in the next few seconds she can be seen cheering and then she goes on to hug and kiss the groom out of excitement.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has garnered over 29,000 views. Social media users too were delighted to see the bride’s joy and wished the newlyweds a happy married life ahead and one user even wrote, “Bravo, we should be this much expressive to our marriages, cos it happens once in a life.” Meanwhile, another joked saying, “Looks like he promised her to only have one wife after saying kabool he”. And, another user commented, “Jab bhi miya bibi me takkar ho is pal ko yad kar liya karein.”