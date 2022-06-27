Viral Video: Needless to say, a father-daughter relationship is the most beautiful and special bond ever. When it comes to her wedding, every girl wants her father to grace the wedding with his presence. It is extremely painful for a daughter to depart from her home and start a new life without seeking blessings of her father. However, imagine the feeling of the girl if she gets to feel the presence of her father despite him not being present in flesh. One such incident has gone viral on social media, wherein a bride was surprised by a wax statue of her late father on her wedding day.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances With Her Girl Squad to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli. Watch

When the bride first caught a sight of the statue, she was overwhelmed with emotions. The video showed the bride and her mother in tears after they saw the realistic and life-like wax statue. Even the onlookers were shocked, and many of them could not control their tears. Later, the girl beams brightly when she notices her father attending her wedding. She gives the statue a kiss and an embrace.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the bride’s brother Avula Phani had got the wax statue of their late father built as a surprise. As per reports, Phani revealed in an interview, that he once used to live in the United States of America. His father died after contracting COVID-19. Phani further shared that his mother and his late father used to work at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) before they retired. The wax statue of their dad was made in Karnataka and took more than a year to complete.

Wax statues of deceased family members has now become a trend to showcase love

These days, grieving family members own lifelike wax statues of their loved ones who have passed away. After a woman named Madhavi Gupta died in a car accident in Karnataka, his businessman husband Shrinivas Gupta placed a silicon wax figure of her in his new house. The wax figure took a year to build and was housed in his late wife’s dream home.

Recently, an engineer purchased a life-size wax figure of his mother after she passed away in Bengaluru. He had a wax statue made of his late mother so that she would always be with him. Similarly, an Andhra electrician Mandava Kutumba Rao received a wax statue of his late wife Kasi Annapurna Devi. Sasya, their American-based daughter, thought a wax figure of her late mother may cheer up her father.

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal)