Indian brides are on their A-game when it comes to uniques entries. A video of a dulhan making a grand entry while riding on a carriage like a dulha is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'weddingsfever'. The post has received thousands of views and hundreds of likes.

The video shows the bride, who's looking beautiful in a red lehenga, arriving on a carriage that is decked up with fresh flowers. The bride is sitting alone in the carriage and dancing on dhol beats as her family members dance near her. The bride looks extremely happy and excited about her big day.

The song 'Thoda Thoda Pyar' from the original Love Aaj Kal movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and features Saif Ali Khan and Giselli Monteiro.

