Viral Video: Needless to say, the Vidai ceremony (farewell) of a bride after her wedding is the most difficult and emotional moment for her family. As the bride leaves her home with her husband, the heart-wrenching moment is enough to make anyone cry. One such emotional moment was captured in a video as the bride's dadi (grandmother) gave her a teary-eyed farewell.

The video shows the bride dressed in a beautiful lehenga and jewelry as she goes to meet her dadi, before going to her sasural. Seeing her, the elderly woman breaks down into tears and tightly hugs her granddaughter. The bride tries to console her grandma, and says that she isn’t going far and she is just a phone call away. ”Mai door ja rahi hoon kya..ye rahi mai..bas 10 km, jab phone karna, mai aa jaungi.” The dadi-poti then hug each other tightly.

The video has gone viral, making people emotional and teary-eyed. Many said they also missed their dadi, while othesr wished for a similar love. One user said, ”So pure love…meri dadi loves me alottttttt,” while another said, ”I wish i had a loving dadi like her.” A third commented, ”I got tears 😢I’m missing my dadi.”

Grandmothers are the cutest, right?