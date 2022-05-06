Viral Video: What’s a celebration without a few naughty pranks! Weddings are mostly a stressful affair for the bride and groom, so a good ol’ prank can make the day more fun and memorable. One such video is going viral on social media wherein a bride tries to push the groom into a swimming pool during their photoshoot, but ends up falling herself.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Celebrate After Jaimala Ceremony By Dancing To Tenu Leke Main Javanga. Watch

It seems that the video was taken after the rituals were conducted and the bride and groom, dressed in their wedding outfits were posing for photos. With mischief in mind, the bride then tries to push the groom into the pool. However, he drags her along with him too and both end up in the pool. The couple are all smiles and hugs inside the pool, and they will definitely savour this fun moment.

An Instagram page called Adorable Weddings shared the video and wrote, “As real as it gets! POV: Just two beautiful souls, falling in love (quite literally).”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adorable Weddings❤️ (@theadorableweddings)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the couple’s cute chemistry and playfulness, while others were worried about the wedding clothes. People are pouring laughing emojis in the comment section after watching this video. One user jokingly commented, ”I would divorce him if does it to me lehnge ka weight vo uthayega.” Another wrote, ”Hm to dubege sanam ….sath me tmko bhi le dubege.” A third commented, ”it’s so fun Mai apni best friend ko uski shadi me aise hi dhakal ke bhag jaungi.”