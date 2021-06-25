Viral Video: It’s the wedding season and all sorts of funny and dramatic videos are going viral on the internet. Now, another such wedding video is going viral on social media showing a bride recounting her struggles just before she was about to get married. We all know how brides and grooms aspire to look their best on the most memorable day of their lives. In an effort to look flawless, some brides start dieting before the wedding, however, it’s not an easy task to stay away from their favorite things. Also Read - Dulhan ka Thappad! Bride Slaps Groom on Reaching In-Laws House, Returns Home After Finding Out About His Love Affair

In the video going viral, a bride says how she started dieting to shed her weight before marriage and because of this, she could not eat her favorite food. She laments how she didn’t even have tea since morning. So, she has decided that as soon as she gets married, she will eat all here favourite food items first. From the video, it seems clear that the bride is getting her makeup done at the beauty parlor and recounting her struggles to the makeup professuonals.

An Instagram page called witty_wedding wrote, ”Shaadi ke liye struggle 😅😻 Aur kaun kaun apni shaadi par aise khane wala hai ??”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

Users were obviously amused by her revelation and related to her struggles. ”One woman wrote, ”She is still happy without food. Idk what will happen on my D-Day, god save me”, while another wrote, ”this is definitely gonna be me.”

The name of the bride seen in the video is Upasana and not just her adorable rants, people are also loving her makeup and wedding attire.