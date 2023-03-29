Home

Viral

Bride Shouts, Gives Flying Kiss To Groom, Dances On Seeing Him: Watch

Viral Video: Whether it is marriage season or not, videos related to it are always seen on social media. The bride and groom always attract the attention of the users by showing different styles. A video has just surfaced on social media which is related to a bride. In this video, we can see that she rushes to the balcony to check if the groom and the wedding procession (baraat) have arrived or not. She is accompanied by two men who, for some strange reason, are wearing dark sunglasses even though it is nighttime and dark.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

In this viral video, it can be seen that the bride is waiting impatiently for the arrival of the wedding procession and once it reaches her home, she gets very excited and her happiness is visible on her face.

She calls the groom by shouting “Cheenu” and then she prods the two men wearing dark sunglasses, who are standing beside her, to shout the name “Cheenu” and they oblige .

Whatever, the main focus is on the bride whose happiness knows no bounds and she also sends a flying kiss towards the groom and breaks into a dance.

This makes for a happy and exciting video and we hope and wish them a very happy and content married life.

But, the question still remains, why are the two men wearing sunglasses at night?

