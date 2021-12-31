Internet is in awe with these two women who were seen dancing beautifully at a wedding. The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘theweddingministry’ and it has gone viral with thousands and views and likes. “They are absolutely slaying this rendition of Chaka Chak,” the caption of the video said.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Now Grooves to Sara Ali Khan's 'Haaye Chaka Chak', Netizens Say 'Aap to Chhaa Gayi'

In the video, the bride and her sister can be seen dressed similarly in beautiful silver and golden lehengas. They then rock the stage with their rehearsed dance performance on the latest hit Bollywood song Chaka Chak by AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal from Sara Ali Khan's film Atrangi Re. The two sisters grooved on the song gracefully even with the advanced dance steps and in amazing coordination.

Watch the viral video below:

Recently, Anupamma star Rupali Ganguly was also seen dancing on Chaka Chak with Sara Ali Khan. Rupali posted the video on her Instagram a week ago and it went viral with over 1.3 million likes. Rupali and Sara did the hook steps of the song beautifully and their playful energy won the hearts of thousands of netizens. They even hug each other at the end of the video, leaving fans in complete awe. For the unversed, Chaka Chak has been choreographed by Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Ganguly.