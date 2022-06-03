Viral Video: The shaadi season is going on in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat desi wedding. Needless to say, dance performances are one of the most fun parts of any Indian wedding. And of course, the dance performance by the bride’s sisters and friends is one of the most special one, and typically the highlight of the sangeet function. One such video is going viral on Instagram which shows the bride’s sister and other bridesmaids stealing the show with their amazing dance performance.Also Read - Viral Video: Kind Man Performs CPR On Dog, Saves Its Life After It Collapses | Watch

In the video, the bridesmaids are seen in beautiful lehengas, as they gracefully groove to the song with perfect choreography and beautiful smile. As they dance to the peppy song, guests cheer for them, while others are busy recording the dance on their mobile phones. The decoration of the venue was also quite beautiful. An Instagram page called Dance Swag 360 shared the video and wrote, ”A beautiful performance by the sister. Share On Your Story.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and received a lot of love from netizens who are delighted to see the entertaining dance. Shareda day back, the video has received over 88,000 views. One user wrote, ”Osm song and dance.” while others filled the comment section with heart and love emojis. A second user loved the choreography and commented, ”Pls make dance video on full song so that we can see and learn the steps …”.

