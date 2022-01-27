Viral Video: The wedding season is still going on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride’s squad stealing the show with their beautiful dance performance at a wedding function. In the video, sisters of the bride are seen doing a dance on the popular 90s song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. The song is sure to make you nostalgic and remind you of your childhood days. Both the ladies dressed in vibrant lehengas, dance beautifully to the song, with coordinated steps and apt expressions.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Aces The Hook Step | Watch

This video has been posted on an Instagram account called theweddingministry. Its caption read, “Double-tap and tag your soul sister with whom you have a childhood memory of some favourite song.”

Watch the video here:

Shared 15 hours back, the video is going viral with more than 1800 likes. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis with many girls saying that they would love to perform on the same song at their wedding.