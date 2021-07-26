Viral Video: A bride is making waves on the internet after ditching the traditional vidaai ritual, and driving her husband to sasuraal herself! In an old video going viral again, the newly-wed bride took matters into her own hands and instead of sitting in the back seat of the car with the groom, she herself drove the car and left for her new home.Also Read - Video of Bride Playing 'Kabaddi' With Groom During Jaimala Ceremony During Wedding Goes Viral | WATCH

Dressed in a pink lehenga and wedding finery, the bride took the steering wheel in her hands as her husband sat next to her while explaining a few details about the car. The bride then happily drives the car while saying goodbye to everyone. Despite being in uncomfortable clothes, she confidently drives the car amid cheers, claps and smiles. As the happy couple takes off, the guests including the bride’s family seem happy to see the confident avatar of the bride and bless them.

Watch the video here:

With this seemingly simple act, the women has shattered gender roles as she challenged the patriarchal setup wherein a groom usually drives his lady home. Not to forget, the mere act of driving a car also smashes taboos associated with being a bride who is expected to be modest and shy on her wedding day.

The video has gone viral, and people have appreciated for taking an encouraging step outside of the patriarchal norm. A few months back, a similar video had gone viral wherein a Kolkata bride Sneha Singhi drove her husband to her sasuraal (in-laws’ home) on her vidaai.