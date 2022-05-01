Viral Video Today: A heart-melting video is going viral on social media where a little boy can be seen running to his mother who is walking down the aisle on her wedding day. The video was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent with the following caption, “‘HEY MOM!’ This adorable little ring bearer sees his mom walking down the aisle.. the rest is ADORABLE.” The video has received over 30k views and 2,600 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Breaks Down Into Tears As He Sees His Beautiful Bride Enter. Watch

The clip shows a boy, who was the ring bearer at his mother's wedding, running up to his mom when she begins to walk down the aisle. The bride, dressed in a beautiful strapless white wedding dress, breaks into tears as the touching moment makes her emotional. She then holds her son's hand and her father joins her on the other side to hold the boy's other hand.

Netizens found the video adorable and said it even made them cry. "I have watched this at least 20 times, oh my God what an incredibly sweet moment!" commented an Instagram user. "I think the ring bearer had a better plan," wrote another. "Mother and son," posted a third along with heart emojis. "Pure innocence and love," said yet another.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Correspondent (@goodnewscorrespondent)

What are your thoughts on the video?