Viral Video: Every bride wants to look her absolute best on her wedding, so choosing the perfect dress is of utmost importance. While some brides go for trendy designs, some wear their mothers and grandmothers' dress in a bid to honour them. One bride decided to do both. She chose to wear a new gown for her wedding, however, changed into her grandma's wedding gown to surprise her. Before the traditional father-daughter dance, the bride sneaked out and quickly changed into her grandmother's wedding dress. Her grandma was pleasantly surprised to see her when the bride walked towards her. She couldn't control her tears and says, "That's my gown."

The wedding photography page that goes by the user name @lightcannonfilms shared the video whose caption read, "Laura honored her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at the reception." The text on the video reads, "The bride sneaked out of the reception before her father-daughter dance. to change into her "

BRIDE SURPRISES GRANDMA BY WEARING HER WEDDING GOWN: WATCH VIDEO

Just like the bride’s grandma, internet users also loved the beautiful gesture. One user wrote, “You guys are amazing!!! Thank you so much for capturing this moment.” Another commented, “Damn I wasn’t trying to cry today.” A third user said, “hat a sweet moment.”

Such a special moment!