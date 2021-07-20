New Delhi: Every couple wants their wedding day to be extra special—and why shouldn’t they? And, just to make their wedding an extra special touch, this bride decided to surprise her groom on their wedding day just before the marriage ceremony began. And, in case you’re curious about the surprise, let us tell you, it was a simple one yet an important one that made the groom almost jump with joy. The surprise was that the bride chose to wear a lehenga the groom loved while they were shopping for their marriage ceremony. A video of the happy incident is now going viral on social media platforms and netizens are too excited about it. The video was shared by a page named “theweddingbrigade” on Instagram with the caption, “She looked beautiful in that lehenga”. Also Read - Snacks, Mini Fridge, TV and What Not: This Chennai Man’s Autorickshaw Has it All | WATCH Video

In the video, one can see the bride making an entry to the wedding hall, as the groom surrounded by friends and family eagerly waited for her. And as soon as the bridesmaids drop the dupattas hiding the bride, and the groom sees her in the beautiful lehenga he had eyed his joy knew no bounds. The hall was filled with cheers by the guests and friends of the couple and the groom was almost left with tear-filled eyes as he watched his bride walk to the stage towards him.

Watch:

The video has garnered over 705k views, 35k ,likes and hundreds of comments. People posted comments like, "His reaction was priceless", "Precious moment memories for life" and many more.