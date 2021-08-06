Viral Video: With fun and festivities around, Indian weddings are mostly a happy affair until sexism rears its ugly head. During the wedding, the groom’s friends especially are in a jolly and mischievous mood and leave no chance to poke fun at the new couple. However, in the spirit of fun, they tend to take things a little too far. One such video is going viral on social media, wherein one of the groom’s friend gave an embarrassing wedding gift to the bride.Also Read - 'How Can I Marry Him': Bride Calls Off Wedding After Uncle Gets Injured in Celebratory Firing by Groom's Guests

In the video going viral, the groom and bride can seen standing on the wedding stage when the groom’s friend hands a packed gift to the bride. He starts unwraps the gift himself while throwing the garbage on the stage. After removing several wrappers, a baby feeding bottle comes out of it. He then offers the bottle to the bride who seems rather displeased and turns her face away. The video has been shared by a person named Niranjan Mohapatra on Instagram Reels.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

Shared just yesterday, the video is going viral and is receiving mixed reactions. One user wrote, ”Bad joke,” while another commented, ”Nonsense.” Meanwhile, many others found the video funny and poured fire and laughing emojis in the comments section.

Well, by gifting the bride a feeding bottle, the groom’s friend is supposedly hinting that she would soon be having babies. Isn’t that unnecessary pressure on the bride? Is a woman just supposed to bear children?

What do you think?