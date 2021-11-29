A relatable video is going viral on social media where a bride could be seen missing her comfy pajamas at her wedding. Indian weddings can be very exhausting as some go on till early in the morning but they are especially tiring for the bride, who’s either busy with ceremonies or getting since the morning. Here we see one such tired bride who has been up for almost a day and is now too exhausted for the pheras.Also Read - Weightlifting Dulhan: Bride Hits The Gym Before Wedding. Watch Viral Video

The bride seen in the viral video is Parul Sethi and it was uploaded on Instagram by Harshita Sethi. In the video, the desi bride can be seen asking for her nightsuit to change into while waiting for the pheras to start.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshita Rohit Sethi (@harshita_rohitsethi)

The video has gone viral with more than 6 lakh views and 20,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comments with laughing emojis and dozens of other comments. Some women said the bride is relatable and they know how she feels. Whereas, some users commented saying the bride was ‘overacting’. Here are some of the comments: